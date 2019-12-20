Woman charged with vehicular homicide in fatal I-24 crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman has been arrested and charged in a fatal crash on I-24 that happened in August.

According to Metro police, 23-year-old Moesha L. Pruitt was speeding in a Hyundai Sonata west on I-24 E on August 31, when she lost control. The Sonata then went across the center median and struck the driver’s side of a Chevrolet Cobalt going east.

Police said the driver of the Cobalt, 34-year-old Cecille Hopkins, was critically injured and died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center on Sept. 6.

Investigators said the occupants of a Chrysler minivan, also hit by the Sonata, were not hurt. Pruitt and her two passengers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to a release, Pruitt is believed to have been traveling in excess of 90 mph just prior to the crash.

Pruitt is being held in lieu of $100,000 bond.