Woman charged with vehicular homicide, DUI in Clarksville crash

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A motorcyclist critically injured in a crash New Year’s Day in Clarksville has died from his injuries and the other driver involved has been charged with his death.

According to Clarksville police, Arial Hummel was arrested Wednesday on a charge of vehicular homicide. She was initially charged with driving under the influence after the crash on the night of Jan. 1 at the intersection of Fort Campbell Boulevard and Quin Lane.

Police said Hummel was traveling south in a Jeep Wrangler when she turned left onto private property, crossing into the path of a motorcycle driven by Harold Perry.

Arial Hummel (Courtesy: Clarksville Police Department)

Perry, 51, was airlifted to a Nashville hospital and was listed in critical condition. He died Tuesday from his injuries, investigators revealed.

Hummel was arraigned Thursday morning on the vehicular homicide charge. She remained jailed in Montgomery County.