Woman charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication for crash that killed her passenger

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman has been charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication regarding the death of her passenger who was killed in a crash back in March.

Police say 31-year-old Lindsay Russell was driving a Honda Civic on Interstate 40 eastbound near the airport with 26-year-old Morgan Graves as her front seat passenger when she crash into the back of a Ford Edge SUV at 1:30 a.m., March 6. Graves was not wearing a seatbelt and died shortly after arriving at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Russell was not critically injured.

Her blood alcohol content, however, was found to be .179 percent, with the legal limit being .08 percent.

Police say Russell surrendered Thursday at the Downtown Detention Center on a grand jury indictment charging her with vehicular homicide by intoxication, vehicular assault and violation of the open container law.