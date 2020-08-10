Woman charged with vehicular homicide after child hit, killed in Bordeaux parking lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have charged a woman with vehicular homicide by intoxication after a crash in the parking lot of a Bordeaux apartment complex that killed one child and injured another Sunday night.

Ebony Robinson, 28, was arrested just before midnight on five charges that also included reckless aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest.

Metro police said the two children, believed to be between the ages of six and ten, were struck by a vehicle around 8 p.m. at an apartment complex on Buena Vista Pike, between Clarksville Pike and Tucker Road. One of the children was killed, while another had minor injuries, officers said.

An arrest warrant states Robinson had backed up her vehicle “at an unusually high speed,” when she struck the two children.

According to the paperwork, an officer arrived on the scene and smelled alcohol on Robinson’s breath. When he asked if she had been drinking, the officer said she responded, “yeah, I had a few,” but then stated she just had “a sip.”

Inside of Robinson’s vehicle, the warrant alleges officers found a Styrofoam cup in the center console that smelled heavily of tequila. She then failed a field sobriety test, the paperwork states.

Police said Robinson began arguing with bystanders in the complex and had to be restrained. When officers tried to handcuff her, they said she refused to put her hands behind her back, but was eventually handcuffed and taken into custody.

Online court records show Robinson was booked into the Metro jail just after midnight Monday. Her bond was set at $203,000.

A booking photo for Robinson was not immediately released by police.