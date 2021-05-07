Woman charged with pulling fire alarm, waving knife around South Nashville business

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman has been arrested after police said she pulled a fire alarm at a South Nashville business, then began banging on doors while waving a knife, claiming to have stabbed someone.

A police report states the fire alarm was pulled at the Dollar General on Antioch Pike at Harding Place around 5 p.m. Thursday, but it was determined that there was no emergency.

Jessica Beard (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Officers said they received a call from a store employee less than ten minutes later, explaining the woman who had pulled the fire alarm was banging on the doors of businesses and cars, while waving a knife and screaming.

The employee told police the woman yelled that she had stabbed someone under a nearby bridge, according to investigators.

An arrest warrant identified the woman as Jessica Beard, 38, and stated she was arrested on charges of felony false report of an emergency and disorderly conduct. Her bond was set at $6,000.