Woman charged with having stolen guns, drugs in Madison

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman is facing ten charges after police said she was found with drugs and stolen guns.

According to a warrant, Caitlyn Brecht was a passenger in the vehicle that was pulled over in the 700 block of Rivergate Parkway Tuesday.

Goodlettsville Police said the license plate was stolen, and the driver of the vehicle had a license that was revoked because of a DUI.

Caitlyn Brecht (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The warrant states that Brecht’s purse had marijuana in plain view. When officers searched the vehicle they found three handguns and all three were stolen.

Brecht told police the guns and 20.9 grams of marijuana were hers and she knew the vehicle was also stolen.

She now has ten charges to her name including theft of property and theft of firearm.

Her bond is $37,000.

