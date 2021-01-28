Woman charged with DUI in deadly crash on East Old Hickory Blvd at Myatt Drive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman has been charged with DUI in connection to a deadly crash on East Old Hickory Boulevard at Myatt Drive that killed a man and his mother.

Police say the crash happened Wednesday at around 7:30 p.m.

Robert Wood, 61, and his mother Mary, 93, were traveling in Robert’s 2003 Chevrolet Impala north on Myatt Drive near East Old Hickory Boulevard when he and the driver of a Chevrolet Equinox traveling east on Old Hickory Boulevard simultaneously entered the intersection and collided.

The driver of the Equinox, identified as 39-year-old Heather Markman, crashed head on into the driver’s side of Wood’s Impala. Robert died at the scene while Mary, the front seat passenger, was taken to Skyline Medical Center where she died.

Markman was also taken to Skyline Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

As Markman was being transported to the hospital, she told a paramedic that she had consumed four shots of alcohol and two alcoholic beverages at a bar prior to the crash.

The paramedic reported that Markman smelled of alcohol. She later admitted to officers at the hospital that she consumed alcoholic beverages.

Markman also had physical signs of impairment, such as bloodshot/watery eyes and slowed speech. Due to her signs of impairment and statements, a search warrant was obtained for a mandatory blood sample from Markman for analysis.

She is currently charged with DUI and free on a $1,000 bond.

Police say the investigation continues into which driver had the right of way in the intersection.