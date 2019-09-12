Woman charged with ‘disrupting’ Jonas Brothers concert at Bridgestone Arena

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 21-year-old woman faces multiple charges after allegedly causing a scene at Bridgestone Arena Tuesday night during the Jonas Brothers concert.

According to an arrest warrant, Jada Head was at the music venue when arena personnel asked her to leave because she was “disrupting the concert and persons in her vicinity.”

Head refused to leave and ran to a bathroom where she locked herself inside, police said. When the suspect was removed from the bathroom, officers placed her in handcuffs and reported that she had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech.

The 21-year-old then “engaged in violent behavior” by “kicking at police” and “creating unreasonable noise while in the music venue,” the warrant alleged.

Once Head was escorted to a police cruiser, officers said she kicked the patrol car door closed and kicked at officers. Police restrained her and placed her in the cruiser, they explained.

Head was booked into the Metro jail Tuesday night on charges including public intoxication, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and criminal trespassing. She was released Wednesday afternoon on a $2,200 bond.

