Woman charged with criminal homicide following Saturday night shooting in Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police have arrested a woman following a Saturday night shooting in Madison.

Darlene Knight is charged with criminal homicide following the shooting death of Latonia Johnson. The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Rothwood Apartments.

Detectives say the two women were at a birthday party at the complex where they eventually got into a fist fight. They say knight left in a car, but returned as Johnson was in the parking lot about to leave. Witnesses tell police Knight got out of the car and started walking towards Johnson, as she shot her.

Knight turned herself into police Monday afternoon.