Woman charged with carjacking good Samaritan at Goodlettsville gas station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police have identified and arrested a woman accused of carjacking a driver who agreed to give her a ride from Goodlettsville to Nashville.

According to an arrest warrant, the victim was leaving her apartment on Rivergate Meadows Drive on the morning of Aug. 23, 2019, when she was flagged down by a stranger who asked for a ride.

The paperwork states the victim drove the stranger, identified as Erika Ghee, to the Tiger Market on Brick Church Pike at Old Brick Church Pike, where they stopped at the gas pumps.

The victim told officers, Ghee suddenly ordered her to get out of the vehicle or she would shoot her. The victim complied and Ghee reportedly drove off.

Police said the stolen vehicle was later involved in a hit-and-run crash in Smyrna on Aug. 26. Witnesses reported seeing the driver run from the scene.

When officers searched the car, they said they found documents belonging to Erika Ghee, which helped them to identify her as the suspected carjacker.

Ghee, 40, was arrested and booked into the Metro jail Thursday afternoon on a charge of carjacking. Her bond was set at $75,000.

