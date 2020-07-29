Woman charged with attempted murder after 4 stabbed during North Nashville street brawl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have charged a woman suspected of attacking another woman during a brawl in North Nashville last month that left four people with stab wounds.

Detectives said a fight between several people along 25th Avenue North on the morning of June 19 escalated into an all-out brawl involving more than a dozen individuals.

When officers arrived at the scene, they said they located a woman in the backseat of her vehicle with multiple stab wounds to her face and body. She was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

An arrest warrant alleges Renita Buford, 35, was one of several people caught on surveillance camera assaulting and stabbing the woman, who was one of four victims.

After watching the video captured from a distance, police said they were able to determine the victim had arrived with a friend and was then involved in an argument with at least two other people. When several people attacked her friend, the warrant states the victim pulled out a knife and pepper spray in an attempt to protect her friend.

When the suspects turned their attention to the victim, police said she ran to her vehicle, but was attacked by at least three people, including Renita Buford. Officers said the victim was pushed to the ground, kicked, punched, stomped on and stabbed multiple times.

The victim suffered internal injuries and required 28 staples to her stomach area, according to detectives.

No information was released about the other three stabbing victims.

Buford was arrested Tuesday on a charge of attempted criminal homicide. She was booked into the Metro jail, but no bond was set for her.

It was not immediately known if any of the other suspects were charged.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here.

