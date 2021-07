NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police have arrested and charged a woman with second degree murder in the April death of a Nashville man who died of a fentanyl-laced heroin overdose.

According to MNPD, 31-year-old Natalie P. Neil had sold 32-year-old Charles Hargrave the heroin a short time before Hargrave’s girlfriend found him dead inside his Glenpark Drive home on April 7. The Medical Examiner determined that Hargrave died from a fentanyl overdose.

Neil is being held in lieu of $150,000 bond.