Woman charged in suspected shoplifting incident that left Clarksville officer injured

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman was charged in a Clarksville shoplifting incident that left a police officer injured. Police said it happened Tuesday afternoon at the Governor’s Square Mall. When officers arrived, two suspects tried fleeing the scene.

Sogavia McKenzie was taken into custody and is also being held as a fugitive from another state.

Police say the second suspect managed to get away, injuring an officer’s shoulder in the process. According to Clarksville Police, the officer’s injury was not serious nor were they stabbed, despite social media rumors. Officers said while trying to get McKenzie medical treatment for her alleged injuries, she tried to escape.

Investigators recovered about $700 worth of items taken from the Old Navy store. McKenzie was charged with Shoplifting, Resisting Arrest, Criminal Impersonation, and attempted Escape.

Anyone with information on the second suspect can contact CPD Detective Howard at (931) 648-0656, ext. 6662, or call the Tipsline at (931) 645-8477. Tipsters can also online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.