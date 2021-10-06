Woman charged in East Nashville alleyway shooting, victim left with critical injuries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police made an arrest after a shooting in an alleyway left a man injured in East Nashville.

You may remember Metro police released this surveillance video from an alleyway behind 2503 Gallatin Pike showing the shooting.

An affidavit showed Roniesha Gee, 20, is being charged in the case. Detectives said conversations between the victim and surveillance video showed Gee set up to meet the victim in the alleyway.

Police said surveillance video showed her on her phone confirming her location with the victim which is timestamped. Officers reported that before the shooting happened, Gee and a male subject are seen talking.

The male then hides between parked vehicles and waits until the victim slows down in their car to meet with Gee. Then there was a barrage of gunfire from the male towards the victim.

Police were dispatched to a home on McClurkan Avenue, which is just a couple of minutes drive from where the shooting happened. That’s where they found the victim who was shot multiple times and police said he is in critical condition.

Gee is now charged with attempted criminal homicide with a bond is set at a million dollars.

Police have not announced an arrest of the male suspect.