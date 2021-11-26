Woman charged after standoff at South Nashville motel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman has been charged after a standoff at a South Nashville motel Thursday.

Officers were called to the Reed Motel on Murfreesboro Pike around 9:30 a.m.

The motel manager told police he asked 44-year-old Shatika Maupin to stop shouting in the parking lot. She then took out two handguns from her waistband and threatened him, according to Metro police.

Tactical officers, a negotiator and K-9 officer were called to the motel and took Maupin into custody.

She was charged with being a felon in possession of a weapon. Maupin was booked into the Metro jail with a $50,000 bond.

