NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman has been charged with attempted criminal homicide after a shooting outside a nail salon in North Nashville.

Metro police officers responded to D’s Nail and Spa off Jefferson Street just before noon on Dec. 20, 2021 for a reported shooting.

According to an arrest affidavit, the victim told police she was getting her nails done when she learned someone was vandalizing her car outside. Investigators determined the vandal was Camry Veazey, 32.

Detectives said the victim went outside to confront Veazey and they got into a physical fight. During the altercation, police said Veazey pulled a gun from her pocket and fired a shot into the air before dropping the handgun on the ground.

The report stated she regained control of the gun during a struggle with the victim, pushed the firearm into the victim’s abdomen, pulled the trigger and shot her. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

She survived and told police the altercation happened over a man she and Veazey had both dated. Veazey was booked into the Metro jail Wednesday and charged with attempted criminal homicide. Her bond was set at $90,000. Online records showed she’s not eligible for release and is being held in custody.