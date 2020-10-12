Woman charged after pedestrian hit, critically injured outside Midtown Bar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 25-year-old driver has been charged after a pedestrian was critically injured in a crash outside of a Midtown bar Sunday night.

Karson Tamas was arrested and booked into the Metro jail early Monday morning on a charge of vehicular assault.

An arrest warrant states Tamas struck a male pedestrian outside Dogwood Nashville, a bar on Division Street. The pedestrian was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

When officers approached Tamas, they said she smelled of alcohol and appeared to be intoxicated. The paperwork alleges she was questioned by police and told officers, “I probably can’t pass a sobriety test.”

Tamas also revealed she had a “few drinks a few hours prior to the crash,” according to the warrant.

The 25-year-old was not immediately charged with driving under the influence. The warrant stated her blood was drawn at Metro General Hospital, but the paperwork did not reveal her blood alcohol content.