Woman charged after children found wandering busy road in Goodlettsville

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The legal guardian of two young children found wandering a heavily-traveled Goodlettsville road over the weekend knew they were missing for approximately 30 minutes before she called police, according to a warrant released Tuesday morning.

Officers responded Sunday night to the intersection of Robert Cartwright Drive and Dry Creek Road, where a driver reported seeing two small children walking down the road alone. When officers arrived at the scene, they received a call of children missing from a nearby apartment complex off Dickerson Pike.

According to an arrest warrant, 40-year-old Simone Bostic, who had legal custody of the children, told officers she left the two children, who were under the age of eight, by themselves to watch TV while she slept. During the investigation, police said they determined Bostic knew the children were missing for about half an hour before she called police.

Police charged Bostic with child neglect because they said “the children had made it to a commonly traveled roadway and were picked up by a complete stranger.”

Bostic was released from jail on a $1,000 bond. She has a court date scheduled for June 22.

