Woman charged after armed carjacking, police pursuit in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A carjacking suspect who refused to stop for police was arrested after she crashed during a pursuit in East Nashville Wednesday night, an arrest warrant states.

Metro officers said they spotted a vehicle around 7 p.m. at Fallbrook Apartments on Dellway Villa Road and realized it had been reported stolen at gunpoint earlier in the day. Police followed the driver out of the complex onto Dickerson Pike, where they said they activated their emergency equipment in an attempt to stop her.

A warrant states the driver fled, running stop signs and red lights, and a police pursuit began. As the driver went down Douglas Avenue toward Ellington Parkway, officers said she collided with a vehicle at Montgomery Avenue, where she ran off the road and came to a stop on the railroad tracks.

The driver, identified by police as Ja’Shonti Williams, was arrested and booked into the Metro jail Wednesday night on charges including carjacking and evading arrest, as well as drug and weapons charges.

Her booking photo was not immediately released by Metro police.