Woman carjacked at gunpoint, run over with stolen vehicle near East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have arrested a man one week after he reportedly robbed a woman of her car outside of a fast food restaurant, then ran her over, nearly killing her.

Lindsey Shaquille Page, 25, was booked into the Metro jail early Wednesday morning on a charge of attempted vehicular homicide.

According to an arrest warrant, Page carjacked a woman at gunpoint on Feb. 5 in the parking lot of Taco Bell on Brick Church Pike near West Trinity Lane. The paperwork states the victim was still in her vehicle, when Page pushed her out and ran her over, then fled.

Lindsey Page (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The woman was transported to TriStar Skyline Medical Center, where police said she underwent surgery for a brain hemorrhage that was considered life-threatening.

Officers said they located the woman’s vehicle abandoned the following day in the John Henry Hale Apartments on Jo Johnston Avenue near 15th Avenue North.

When police were able to speak with the victim, they said she was able to identify her attacker in surveillance video.

Page was arrested early Wednesday morning and held in the Metro jail on a $30,000 bond.

