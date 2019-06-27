Woman attacked, pushed into traffic in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have made an arrest after a woman on her lunch break in downtown Nashville was reportedly punched in the face by a stranger who then pushed her into traffic.

Timothy Donahoe, 65, was arrested Wednesday afternoon on charges including assault and reckless endangerment with a vehicle.

According to an arrest affidavit, the victim was approached June 21 at the intersection of Fifth Avenue North and Union Street by a man, later identified as Donahoe, who asked her for money.

Timothy Donahoe (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

When the victim told the man she did not carry cash, officers said he punched her in the face and then pushed her into the roadway in front of a moving vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle was able to slam on the brakes and avoid hitting the victim.

The victim suffered bruising to her face as a result of the attack, police said.

Donahoe was arrested about a week after the incident. His bond was set at $4,500.

