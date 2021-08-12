Woman arrested on vehicular homicide charge regarding April crash that killed her passenger

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have arrested a 21-year-old Nashville woman for a deadly crash that killed her passenger back in April.

Police say on April 22, Mevelyn Wyatt was driving a Nissan Versa over 70 miles per hour in a 40 mile per hour zone while passing other cars in a continuous center turn lane on Andrew Jackson Parkway when she crashed into a Kia Spectra.

Wyatt’s passenger, 18-year-old Leander Collier IV, was not wearing a seatbelt and died in the crash.

Wyatt has been charged with vehicular homicide by recklessness.

The two people inside the Kia were not seriously hurt.