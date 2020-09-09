Woman arrested in connection with deadly South Nashville crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman wanted by Metro police on a vehicular homicide charge following a deadly South Nashville crash was arrested Tuesday.

Twenty-nine-year-old Derrica Johnson was wanted in connection with a crash on Haywood Lane that killed a passenger in her Chevrolet Impala on March 21.

Metro police reported Johnson was in the front seat as 25-year-old Robert McMutuary drove her car with a blood alcohol level more than three times the legal limit.

Robert McMutuary (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

MORE: Man faces vehicular homicide by intoxication charge in fatal two-car crash

The Impala crossed over the double yellow line on Haywood Lane and crashed into a Nissan Altima as Edward Wilkins Jr., 62, was riding in the back seat, according to Metro police.

Wilkins was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene. Two children, who were not in safety seats, were treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to Metro police.

McMutuary is jailed on a charge of vehicular homicide by intoxication and multiple counts of vehicular assault.

Johnson was booked into the Metro jail and charged with vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and six counts of child abuse. Her bond was set at $496,000.