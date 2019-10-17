Woman arrested for theft of $50K in jewelry from Goodlettsville store

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A social media post helped lead investigators to a 22-year-old woman accused of stealing pricey items from a jewelry store at Rivergate Mall, an arrest warrant alleges.

The report states Goodlettsville police were contacted earlier this month by a loss prevention officer from Kay Jewelers in reference to an embezzlement case. The officer stated that on September 26, he was informed of nearly $50,000 in missing jewelry from the business.

The officer told police he questioned Destiny Unique Anderson. After he mentioned a social media post, he said the 22-year-old admitted to stealing at least $3,500 in jewelry from a safe and pawning it because she was “behind on rent.”

Anderson was booked into the Metro jail Tuesday on a charge of theft.

