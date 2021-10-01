Woman arrested for setting deadly 2018 fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Investigators with the Nashville Fire Department have arrested a woman who allegedly set a deadly fire in January of 2018.

The fire department says on January 27, 2018, firefighters responded to a home on Islandia Drive at around 4 p.m. for a reported house fire. When crews arrived, they heard a woman screaming for help from an open window while she was trapped in an upstairs bedroom. The woman and a young child were rescued from the home.

However, while searching the home firefighters did find an 18-year-old woman dead in a back bedroom.

Investigators determined the fire started on the first floor and found signs of an accelerant on a stairway. An empty jug of party torch fuel was also found in the garage.

On Friday, the fire department announced investigators arrested 44-year-old Jennifer Parker on charges of felony aggravated arson and felony aggravated child endangerment of a child younger than 8 years old.

Parker is being held in the Davidson County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

Anyone with information about arsons in Nashville should call the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017. The hotline is answered 24 hours a day and callers can remain anonymous when providing information.

Cash rewards up to $5,000 are available for information leading to an arrest or conviction.