Woman arrested for pulling gun on Maury County school bus

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman was arrested after she reportedly pulled a gun on a Maury County school bus because the bus was late.

Officials say on Tuesday at around 4 p.m. a Maury County Public Schools bus was making a scheduled stop with nine students on board. While at the stop, the two bus drivers (one in training) were met by a woman who was upset about the bus being late.

The drivers tried to explain why the bus was late, but to no avail. The woman grew “irate” and pulled out a black semi-automatic handgun.

The drivers immediately left the scene and contacted the bus garage who then contacted the Maury County Sheriff’s Office. No students or employees were injured.

Deputies and school personnel then worked to identify the woman and investigate the incident, which resulted in the arrest of 32-year-old Tricia Graham of Culleoka.

Graham has been charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment with a weapon.

The Maury County School District says they are continuing to work with the sheriff’s office and families to ensure all students are safe.