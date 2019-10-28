Woman charged with shooting girlfriend to death at Bordeaux apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) -Metro police charged a woman for a domestic-related shooting Sunday at a apartment complex in Bordeaux.

According to Metro police, 24-year old Kerisha Majors has been charged with criminal homicide for the fatal shooting of her girlfriend, 23-year-old Kaylin Smith.

The shooting happened in the breezeway of Overlook Ridge Apartments at 2400 Buena Vista Pike Sunday morning.

Investigators believe the two women were visiting at an apartment when they became involved in an argument that turned physical., according to Metro police.

Metro police reported Smith was fatally wounded after she and Majors stepped outside.

According to authorities, Majors left the scene but later surrendered to officers downtown.

Majors is being held on a $600,000 bond.

