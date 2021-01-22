Woman arrested for assaulting, robbing woman outside Franklin Walmart

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman accused of assaulting and robbing a Walmart shopper outside of her car has been arrested.

Police say 25-year-old Kerrigan Larkins of Nashville, a convicted felon, pulled up behind the victim in the Franklin Walmart parking lot. The victim was unlocking her door and getting into her car when Larkins grabbed her purse. When the victim resisted, police say Larkins repeatedly punched her in the face and head before finally getting away with her purse.

A police radio then broadcasted a description of Larkins and her getaway car, resulting in a nearby officer pulling Larkins over on Mallory Lane, arresting her.

The officer found the victim’s purse inside Larkins’s car, along with an acquaintance’s three young children ages 3, 3 and 1. The children were all unrestrained and apparently in the car during the robbery and assault.

Larkins was charged with aggravated robbery, felony theft, three counts of reckless endangerment, violation of the child restraint law and violation of the registration law.

She remains jailed on a $150,000 bond.

The children in her car were later released to their mother.