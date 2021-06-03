Woman arrested after traffic stop in North Nashville yields drugs, gun, ammunition

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A wanted fugitive from Georgia is now facing drugs and weapons charges here in Nashville.

Officers pulled over Victoria Johnson, 36, Wednesday near Clarksville Pike and 18th Avenue North after the plates on the car she was driving were registered to a different vehicle.

According to an arrest affidavit, police say she was driving with a suspended license.. and had an alert to speak with detectives about a homicide.

Officers found four scales in the car, which they said were indicative of narcotics sale.

Police also found marijuana, oxycodone pills, heroin, and 64 grams of cocaine. The report stated there was also a loaded Billet Precision rifle with one round in the chamber and 28 rounds in the magazine. Additionally, there was a pistol magazine with three rounds in the glove box.

Officers learned Johnson was a felon out of Georgia for theft. She’s facing several charges for possession of a controlled substance and for having weapons.