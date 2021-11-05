Woman accused of robbing Joelton store, shooting at owner’s wife arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman was arrested Thursday morning after police say she robbed a Joelton convenience store and shot at the store owner’s wife.

According to police, 26-year-old Chelsea Earp walked into the Joelton Discount Tobacco in the 6100 block of Clarksville Pike, pulled out a semi-automatic handgun out of her white hoodie and demanded money out of the register.

As Earp left the store, the owner’s wife who was behind the counter during the robbery, grabbed a revolver and followed Earp. Earp then turned around at fired at the owner’s wife but missed; the bullet hit the glass door, according to police.

Earp left the scene in a white Honda Accord with a spare tire on the rear passenger side. The owner recognized Earp as he and Earp’s father are reportedly friends. The owner helped police detectives identify her as the suspect, police say.

Earp is charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated assault. She is being held on a $100,000 bond.