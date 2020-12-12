Woman arrested after pedestrian killed on Nolensville Pike

Metro police have made an arrest after a man was struck and killed on Nolensville Pike Friday night.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have made an arrest after a man was struck and killed on Nolensville Pike Friday night.

Police arrested 31-year-old Shannon Mullen. They say Mullen was driving her Volkswagen Eos North on Welshwood Drive when she struck a 55-year-old Nashville man who appeared to have been in a crosswalk prior to the collision. The man was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died. Police are still working to notify his next of kin.

Police say Mullen smelled of alcohol, was unsteady on her feet, and had bloodshot eyes. Her field sobriety test indicated impairment. Her blood was taken for a drug and alcohol analysis.

Mullen was released on a $50,000 bond.