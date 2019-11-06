Woman arrested after bus stop brawl in Edgehill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 40-year-old woman is accused of attacking and injuring a woman at a bus stop in Edgehill Tuesday morning as children waited for the school bus.

Metro police were in the area of Edgehill Avenue and 11th Avenue South around 8:15 a.m. when they said officers observed Tammy Watkins and the victim get into an argument prior to the arrival of the bus.

Tammy Watkins (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

While multiple students waited for the bus, an arrest warrant alleges Watkins punched, scratched and pulled the hair of the victim, injuring her, as the children watched.

Officers witnessed the incident and were able to take Watkins into custody. She was booked into the Metro jail on charges including assault and disorderly conduct. She was released on a $1,000 bond.