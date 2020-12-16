Woman arrested after almost driving over Lebanon police officers

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville woman is behind bars in Wilson County charged with her fourth DUI and aggravated assault on multiple Lebanon police officers.

The crime happened late Saturday night, December 12, as a disturbance at a local bar. Lebanon police arrived and officers ordered 28-year-old Kandice Hunt out of a truck.

Police say rather than turning off her engine and getting out as commanded, Hunt revved the engines and then accelerated toward officers in the parking lot.

Bodycam from Corporal Beau Barnett shows just how dangerous the moment was, when the red Chevrolet extended cab drove at the 35-year-old, 7-year veteran of the force.

Barnett maneuvered out of the way, just as the side view mirror hit his arm. He wasn’t seriously injured as the truck sped away.

Sgt PJ Hardy says, “The subject was revving the engine, just sitting there, and then hammered down. You can see in the video; it came by at a very high rate of speed. One second. One inch. This could have been a much different story,” said Lebanon Police Sergeant PJ Hardy.

News 2 has learned that Hunt has been arrested for DUI three times before this incident. Her police record also shows she had been charged for driving on a revoked license in Davidson, Sumner, and Wilson Counties.

Police say Hunt ditched her truck not far from the Wilson County Fairgrounds, and that was when they sent Officer Gray Parish and K9 Jaxx to track her. Hunt was found hiding in a pricker bush in the dark.

Officers were unsure if Hunt was armed, and when she didn’t immediately surrender or show her hands, K9 Jaxx rushed her and bit her until officers arrived and cuffed her.

“That is the last way a suspect would want to get caught, but K9 Jaxx did his job and got the suspect in position for our officers to move in and arrest her,” said Sgt. Hardy.

Hunt is taken for medical treatment for the dog bite and submits to a blood draw. She was cited for her fourth DUI as well as three counts of aggravated assault on the officers in the parking lot. She was also charged with three counts of driving on a revoked driver’s license