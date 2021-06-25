Woman accused of setting fires at home in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 54-year-old woman is facing arson charges after being arrested in Nashville.

According to an arrest affidavit, investigators were called to a home late at night on Plum Street on June 5.

Witnesses reported Jennifer Johnson left the home with a large bag as smoke and fire was seen coming from the trailer.

Investigators learned there were two separate fires on opposite sides of the structure. The report revealed one was in the front bedroom or living room area and the other was in a back bedroom.

Johnson was charged with arson. Her bond was set at $50,000.