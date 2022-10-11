NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman accused of killing her fiancé in Nashville three years ago has now been charged.

Metro Police said Gloria Villa Avila has been booked on an indictment charging her with 1st degree murder, evidence tampering and abuse of a corpse.

She was extradited to Nashville Tuesday, October 11, from Texas.

Avila is accused of killing 44-year-old Ismael Rodriguez in September of 2019 in Old Hickory. His remains were found in Kentucky, according to investigators.

Avila was taken into custody at the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso in August.

Her bond was set at $300,000.