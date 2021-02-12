Woman accused of intentionally running over and killing roommate arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police have arrested a woman accused of intentionally running over her roommate in the parking lot of the Rodeway Inn on Old Hickory Boulevard in Hermitage.

According to Metro Police, 21-year-old Tessa Knapp was arrested on Rosa L. Parks Blvd. on Friday. She is being held without bond pending a hearing.

Police say a murder warrant has been sworn out for the arrest of 21-year-old Tessa Knapp for running over her roommate, 20-year-old Amanda Byers in the parking lot of the Rodeway Inn on Old Hickory Boulevard in Hermitage.

The victim, 20-year-old Amanda Byers, died on February 5. Before she died, she told investigators that Knapp intentionally ran her over after Knapp stole her money and other belongings, according to police.

Surveillance video obtained from the scene shows a woman, believed to be Knapp, running to a vehicle in the motel parking lot. Another woman, believed to be Byers, is seen banging on the side of the car. Witnesses heard her yelling for the driver to stop, according to investigators.

Police say Byers tried to block the car and was knocked down and run over by the front driver’s side tire. The vehicle stopped for a moment with Byers still under the car before the driver rolled over her again with the rear tire.

