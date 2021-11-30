Woman, 2 teens arrested after license plate recognition flags stolen car

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman and two teenagers were arrested after license plate recognition technology alerted police to a stolen vehicle.

Hendersonville police said on Monday just after 3:30 p.m., officers received an alert from license plate reader technology of a stolen vehicle that was traveling down New Shackle Island Road.

Officers followed the vehicle to an apartment complex where one male passenger exited the vehicle and began to run.

That passenger was later identified as a 17-year-old from Nashville. Other passengers inside the vehicle included 35-year-old Keona Shaw and another 17-year-old male, all from Nashville.

Inside the vehicle, officers also recovered a stolen gun. All three passengers were arrested by Hendersonville police.

Both 17-year-old juveniles were taken to Sumner County Juvenile Detention. One juvenile was charged with theft over $10,000, unlawful possession of a weapon, and theft under $1,000. The other juvenile faces theft over $10,000, evading arrest, and simple possession of a schedule 6 drug.

A hearing is pending before the Sumner County Juvenile Court on their charges.

Shaw was charged with theft over $10,000, contributing to delinquency of a minor, and driving on a revoked license. Shaw was also served with an outstanding probation violation warrant.

She is being held on a $25,000 bond and has a scheduled court date before the Sumner County General Sessions Court in January 2022.