Witnesses recall deadly Gulch shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The day after a deadly shooting outside Bar Louie in the Gulch, witnesses say they are on edge.

The shooting killed 30-year-old Timothy Fields of Nashville. Police are currently looking for a couple wanted for questioning.

“Out of nowhere it’s like ‘bam,’ right? And immediately I looked at Nick and said that’s a gun,” patron Tim Davis said.

Davis had been sitting on the patio with a friend, just feet away from where the shooting took place on the sidewalk. He ran inside and took cover in the bathroom.

“I thought back on it like here we are in the bathroom, there’s other people in here, you’re cornered if that’s an active shooter,” Davis said. “So if they make their way back to that area, you’re cornered and you’re sort of like ducks in a pond so to speak.”

Meanwhile, Michael Bromley was sitting at the bar.

“The man that passed away came into the front door of the bar, begging for help and collapsed on the ground,” Bromley said.

Reality set in with Bromley as people were fleeing.

“Everybody was so concerned about themselves that nobody was helping him and once I realized there’s no more gun shots, I crawled across the floor and I tried to do what I could, which is absolutely nothing. I just applied pressure,” Bromley said.

But it was an act of bravery in a place no one expected to see a shooting Friday night.

“Being so close to downtown and so close to a police precinct that something like this could happen, it just goes to show your zip code doesn’t define your safety,” Bromley said.

Davis shares those safety concerns.

“I think it’s really concerning overall. I mean you look at the number of people that are downtown from the Gulch all the way going down to Broadway. Those crowds are enormous,” Davis said. “You kind of feel like everything’s safe. It did raise the awareness, like you do need to be aware of your surroundings. You need to know where exits are, you need to know how to leave should something happen.”

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.