Windows smashed, door broken by vandal at South Nashville McDonald’s

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man has been arrested after police said he smashed half a dozen windows and a door at a South Nashville McDonald’s, then called 911 to report the vandalism.

Metro police responded around 3 a.m. Friday to the fast food restaurant on Nolensville Pike at Old Hickory Boulevard, north of Lenox Village, where a caller reported glass smashed out at the business.

When officers arrived, they said they observed six windows at the business were shattered, along with the door to the restaurant.

A warrant alleges the vandal, identified as 32-year-old Ryan Jones, was the one who called 911. He claimed he did it to get a response from officers because several people were after him, according to the police report.

Employees of the McDonald’s told detectives the price of each window was approximately $500.

Jones was arrested and booked into the Metro jail on a charge of felony vandalism. He was jailed in lieu of a $2,500 bond.

A booking photo for Jones was not immediately released by law enforcement.