Windows smashed, door broken by vandal at South Nashville McDonald’s

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man has been arrested after police said he smashed half a dozen windows and a door at a South Nashville McDonald’s, then called 911 to report the vandalism.

Metro police responded around 3 a.m. Friday to the fast food restaurant on Nolensville Pike at Old Hickory Boulevard, north of Lenox Village, where a caller reported glass smashed out at the business.

When officers arrived, they said they observed six windows at the business were shattered, along with the door to the restaurant.

  • (Photo: WKRN)
  • (Photo: WKRN)
  • (Photo: WKRN)
  • (Photo: WKRN)

A warrant alleges the vandal, identified as 32-year-old Ryan Jones, was the one who called 911. He claimed he did it to get a response from officers because several people were after him, according to the police report.

Employees of the McDonald’s told detectives the price of each window was approximately $500.

Jones was arrested and booked into the Metro jail on a charge of felony vandalism. He was jailed in lieu of a $2,500 bond.

A booking photo for Jones was not immediately released by law enforcement.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss