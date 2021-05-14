Window smashed with hammer at Nashville home while residents inside

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A would-be burglar used a hammer to smash a window at a South Nashville home in broad daylight while the residents were inside, according to police.

Metro police responded around 3:30 p.m. Thursday to a reported burglary at a residence on Cruzen Street, which is off Nolensville Pike between Interstate 440 and Thompson Lane.

When officers arrived, they said they saw a smashed window and located the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Jessica Coursey, sitting on the front porch of the home with a hammer nearby.

Detectives spoke with the residents who explained Coursey was trying to break into the residence while screaming “let me in” and cursing at them, according to a police report.

While in the back of a patrol car, officers said Coursey admitted to breaking the window without being asked about the crime.

Coursey was booked into the Metro jail Thursday night on multiple charges, including aggravated burglary, vehicle theft and criminal trepassing. Her bond was set at $20,000.

A booking photo for Coursey was not immediately released by law enforcement.