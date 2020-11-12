Wilson County Sheriff’s Office warns of fugitive on the loose

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office announced a heavy police presence near Centerville and Goshen Road Wednesday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, a fugitive from South Carolina fled from deputies on foot near the 800 block of Centerville Road. The fugitive is a 28-year-old light-skinned black male. He is 5’8″ and weighs around 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, white basketball shorts and was missing one shoe.

Law enforcement said the man is a convicted felon and has been known to be armed and dangerous in the past.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 right away. Officials warn not to approach the suspect.