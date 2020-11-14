Wilson County man charged with sexually assaulting minor over 40 years ago

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Wilson County man has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a woman over 40 years ago, when his victim was a minor.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, agents began investigating claims stating that a woman had been sexually assaulted decades ago, when she was under the age of 13. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information telling them that between June 1979 and November 1985, Donald Haynes had sexually assaulted the victim multiple times at his Wilson County home.

As a result, TBI agents and Wilson County deputies arrested Haynes, now 77, on Friday. He has been charged with six counts of aggravated rape and was booked into the Wilson County Jail on a $150,000 bond.