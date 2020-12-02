Wilson County detectives find fugitive hiding under house in Lebanon

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Patrol Unit arrested a fugitive wanted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Tuesday night.

Detectives arrested Jason Durand Toy, who was found hiding under a house in Lebanon. Officials say Toy was wanted for charges in connection to a Wilson County homicide that occurred last year.

On Tuesday, Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers witnessed a hit and run on South Cumberland Street in Lebanon. A Wilson County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted the suspected vehicle near South Maple and Quita Circle. Later, detectives found the car abandoned between houses and found Toy hiding under a nearby house.

On November 20, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation asked for the public’s help in finding Toy in a “Fugitive Friday” post.