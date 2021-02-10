Wilson County deputies ask residents to reposition home surveillance cameras to help capture suspects

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — After a community in Gladeville is burglarized by smash and grab bandits, the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is once again reminding citizens to lock their doors and remove valuables from plain sight.

But now detectives are also asking citizens to reposition surveillance cameras to places and angles that will best help identify bad guys.

The latest burglary spree took place on January 31. Multiple home surveillance cameras captured the perps running across yards and driveways. The bad guys are recorded looking into vehicles, using flashlights to identify valuables.

In several instances, the perps spotted something of value and broke out the windows to get what they wanted.

Detectives tell News 2 items like purses and a handgun were stolen.

“If you have a weapon in your vehicle, you have to be responsible for it. Like valuables, you have to remove your weapon from your car every day,” said Captain Scott Moore.

News 2 spoke with a man whose home was targeted by the prowlers. He says they tried to get into his garage and when they couldn’t, they spotted his wife’s purse in the locked car, so they broke the window and stole it.

“I think, to me, the thing that is most concerning, is watching them on camera try and get into the home, and unlock the doors to get into the garages in the middle of the night, etc. That to me, with small children around, is probably one of the most concerning things of the whole thing,” the victim told News 2.

Wilson County detectives are now asking the public to think more like cops. Captain Moore says cameras at eye level will help detectives identify faces and body types that high angles affixed to roofs and gutters just can’t provide.

“You take me for instance, I’m 6’11”. If you have one in the high corner of a house or barn, I may not look 6’11”, but if you put it down at the ground level, then I will look 6’11”,” Captain Moore says.

Moore added that many cameras nowadays are portable and movable and can easily be directed to capture the best angles of criminals.

“Absolutely. You want to go with the average height of the average person and have it there.”

Speaking of video, Moore provided News 2 with three pictures of one of the bad guys from Gladeville. He reportedly used a stolen credit card at two stores along Nolensville Road as well as a Nashville Walmart. The man was wearing a red Ohio State Buckeyes sweatshirt and dark sunglasses.

If you recognize the suspect using the credit card in the Nashville stores, you are urged to call the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.