Williamson County K9 helps capture Columbia carjacking suspect

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Department has an arsenal of tools to catch criminals.

Wednesday morning their arsenal was on full display as they arrested two carjacking suspects out of Columbia who made the mistake of crossing over the Maury County line.

A ‘Be On the Look Out’ was issued early morning for the stolen car. It was soon spotted on Highway 31 North.

Around 4:30 a.m. Deputy Alvin Collins was the first to try and stop the car. The driver, Clayton T. Dodson, pulled into a driveway attempting to turnaround. Then, his passenger, Christopher Floyd, jumped from the car and ran. The 26-year-old will later be picked up by the law.

Meanwhile, Dodson managed to leave the drive way, but he doesn’t get far. Deputies found the car pulled to the side of the road, the door left wide open. Investigators said the car probably ran out of gas.

By the time the stolen car was found, the sheriff’s department launched Air 1. The helicopter was circling the search zone for both men.

With the sun coming up, K9 officer Elijah Kelly and his partner Jinx find Dodson on the side of the road near some ball fields in Thompson Station.

Kelley yelled, “Hey stop!” when Dodson tried to run away. Jinx tracked him down fast.

“Hey, hey. Do not move,” Kelly told the 23-year-old who was sitting up without a shirt. “What’d you do? You stole a car. I told you to stop.”

Chief Deputy Mark Elrod said, “He released Jinx and told him to stop running or the dog is gonna get you. Jinx did his job. He tracked the guy, and got him in custody. And I think the dog might have even got a little bite this morning.”

On the way back to the squad car, Dodson appeared wobbly. Deputies sat him on the curb, and he slumped over.

Elrod told News 2 Dodson might have taken drugs. That’s why deputies gave him a dose of Narcan.

When Dodson is loaded into the squad car, he was much more alert.

It was round this time that his accomplice, Christopher Colton Floyd, was also taken into custody.

Elrod said K9 patrol is a major arsenal in the sheriff department’s crime fighting inventory.

“I think there is a psychological part of that with the dogs. Dogs chase you. They are barking behind you. You know you are going to get caught.”

When asked about the full court press to catch criminals in Williamson County, Elrod said, “No sir, we don’t play.”

Both men are charged with evading arrest and theft. Columbia is still investigating the circumstances of the car theft.