Williamson County escapee who ran from portable toilet arrested in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (WKRN) — A woman who escaped custody in Williamson County has now been arrested in Oklahoma.

Over a week ago, a deputy stopped his patrol car near Henpeck and Lewisburg Pike after Jessica Osborne said she needed a bathroom immediately.

She apparently escaped from a portable toilet in a construction area with one handcuff on her left arm, and allegedly stole a pick up truck.

Officials now confirm Osborne is in custody in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Osborne is now charged with escape. She also faces charges in Wilson County and Kentucky. She’s accused of stealing a box truck in Nashville last week and receiving stolen property in Bowling Green.