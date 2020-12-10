Williamson County deputies looking for teen accused of stealing AR-15

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 15 year old who allegedly stole an AR-15 and pistol from a home Thursday.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 15-year-old accused of stealing two guns from a home on Thursday.

BOLO FROM @WCSO_Sheriff. Deputies are looking for 15 yr old Trey Mosley who stole an AR 15 and a pistol from a home on Lula Lane today and fled in a silver or white Nissan Altima. He is in DCS custody but was home for a trial visit today. If you see him, call 911. pic.twitter.com/uYAuvCwtfw — WCSO Franklin TN (@WCSO_Sheriff) December 10, 2020

The sheriff’s office is looking for Trey Mosley who they say stole an AR-15 and a pistol from a home on Lula Lane in Franklin. He fled in a silver or white Nissan Altima.

Officials say Mosley is in DCS custody but was home Thursday for a trial visit.

Anyone who sees Mosley is asked to call 911 right away.