Williamson County deputies looking for teen accused of stealing AR-15

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 15 year old who allegedly stole an AR-15 and pistol from a home Thursday.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 15-year-old accused of stealing two guns from a home on Thursday.

The sheriff’s office is looking for Trey Mosley who they say stole an AR-15 and a pistol from a home on Lula Lane in Franklin. He fled in a silver or white Nissan Altima.

Officials say Mosley is in DCS custody but was home Thursday for a trial visit.

Anyone who sees Mosley is asked to call 911 right away.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories