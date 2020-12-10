Williamson County deputies looking for teen accused of stealing AR-15

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 15-year-old accused of stealing two guns from a home on Thursday.
The sheriff’s office is looking for Trey Mosley who they say stole an AR-15 and a pistol from a home on Lula Lane in Franklin. He fled in a silver or white Nissan Altima.
Officials say Mosley is in DCS custody but was home Thursday for a trial visit.
Anyone who sees Mosley is asked to call 911 right away.
