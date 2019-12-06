Williamson Co. authorities hunt for car theft suspect in Confederate Battlefield

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Columbia man was captured after a chase in a stolen truck and brief foot pursuit in Spring Hill.

It happened late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Officers are still seeking a second suspect who they said escaped.

Spring Hill police told News 2 this story starts in Columbia with a stolen truck. That truck was spotted by law officers who attempted to stop the truck, which sped away. The chase ended up in Spring Hill by the old Confederate Battle Field on Kedron Road.

That’s where both suspects bailed.

“It was occupied by two people. Both fled. One was apprehended pretty quickly,” said Spring Hill Detective Mike Foster.

Police quickly arrested one of the occupants of the stolen vehicle, Terrell Davis. Bodycam showed the 20-year-old being escorted from the local hospital to a waiting police car.

The Columbia man will eventually be taken to the Maury County jail, where he is charged with evading on foot and possession of marijuana.

Meanwhile, Davis’ partner, yet to be identified, bailed and ran into the darkness of the battlefield.

Spring Hill Police bodycam illustrated the tense moments as Spring Hill Police and Williamson County K-9 units scoured the dark battlefield for the missing man.

“All they had was their lights and it was pitch black. No artificial lights from street lights or anything,” said Detective Foster.

Investigative sources told News 2, after about an hour, the dogs lost the suspect’s scent and the manhunt for the missing man is called off.

“It is very dangerous. Obviously the person in the woods has the upper hand and knows where we are by the flashlights. Had they had a weapon it could have been a dangerous situation.”

Sources told News 2 the other young man who escaped has yet to be picked up.

According to the TBI, Terrell Davis was arrested two months ago in September of this year for theft of a motor vehicle.

