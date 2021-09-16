Whites Creek High School student charged with carrying gun on school grounds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Whites Creek High School student was arrested Thursday morning for carrying a gun on campus.

Metro police say just after 7 a.m. school staff searched the backpack of 18-year-old Keiontay Bell after being notified that Bell often carried guns. Inside Bell’s backpack, staff members found a loaded Taurus G-3 9mm handgun, along with 17 rounds of ammunition.

Bell told staff members he took the weapon from a younger child when he lived in Columbia, Tennessee. Bell claimed he needed the gun for protection in his current neighborhood, according to police.

Bell was charged with carrying a weapon on school grounds.