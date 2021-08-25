Whites Creek High School student arrested for carrying gun on campus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A junior at Whites Creek High School was arrested for carrying a gun on campus.

Police say School Resource Officers arrested a 17-year-old 11th grader Wednesday for carrying a .40-caliber semi-automatic pistol loaded with 16 rounds in his backpack.

The student claimed he bought the gun on the street Tuesday and was carrying it for protection due to a conflict in his neighborhood, according to police.

He was charged at juvenile detention with unlawful gun possession on school property.