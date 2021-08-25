Whites Creek High School student arrested for carrying gun on campus

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A junior at Whites Creek High School was arrested for carrying a gun on campus.

Police say School Resource Officers arrested a 17-year-old 11th grader Wednesday for carrying a .40-caliber semi-automatic pistol loaded with 16 rounds in his backpack.

The student claimed he bought the gun on the street Tuesday and was carrying it for protection due to a conflict in his neighborhood, according to police.

He was charged at juvenile detention with unlawful gun possession on school property.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss